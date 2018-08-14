More rains to pound State, Collectors put on alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Relief Commissioner has asked district Collectors to remain alert to tackle a possible flood-like situation in view of the heavy rains predicted across the State under the impact of a low pressure formed over northwest Bay of Bengal.The SRC, Bishnupada Sethi said a low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast is expected to bring more showers till August 15.

Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said, according to Met forecast extremely heavy rain is likely to lash Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sambalpur, besides other parts of the district. The IMD had issued a red alert for Odisha for two days till Tuesday, he added.“As heavy rain across State is expected to continue till August 15 all Collectors have been asked to remain alert,” he said.

Even disaster response forces like ODRAF, NDRF and fire officials have been kept ready along with 300 rescue boats in flood-prone areas to deal with any kind of eventuality, Mohapatra said.

Reports from the SRC office said, water level of rivers Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga and Jalaka were rising but flowing below danger mark.

The Collectors have been asked to keep the administrative machinery prepared to tackle possible flood and waterlogging situation. They have also been asked to ensure that all emergency operation centres are functioning round-the-clock.The Bhubaneswar IMD centre stated that the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height and is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. Accordingly, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea in view of rough conditions.