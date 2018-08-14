Home States Odisha

More rains to pound State, Collectors put on alert

 The Special Relief Commissioner has asked district Collectors to remain alert to tackle a possible flood-like situation in view of the heavy rains predicted across the State under the impact

Published: 14th August 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogged Khapuria overbridge after a spell of rain in Cuttack on Monday | rashmiranjan mohapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Relief Commissioner has asked district Collectors to remain alert to tackle a possible flood-like situation in view of the heavy rains predicted across the State under the impact of a low pressure formed over northwest Bay of Bengal.The SRC, Bishnupada Sethi said a low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast is expected to bring more showers till August 15.

Deputy SRC Prabhat Mohapatra said, according to Met forecast extremely heavy rain is likely to lash Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sambalpur, besides other parts of the district. The IMD had issued a red alert for Odisha for two days till Tuesday, he added.“As heavy rain across State is expected to continue till August 15 all Collectors have been asked to remain alert,” he said.

Even disaster response forces like ODRAF, NDRF and fire officials have been kept ready along with 300 rescue boats in flood-prone areas to deal with any kind of eventuality, Mohapatra said.
Reports from the SRC office said, water level of rivers Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga and Jalaka were rising but flowing below danger mark.

The Collectors have been asked to keep the administrative machinery prepared to tackle possible flood and waterlogging situation. They have also been asked to ensure that all emergency operation centres are functioning round-the-clock.The Bhubaneswar IMD centre stated that the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height and is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. Accordingly, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea in view of rough conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener