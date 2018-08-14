Home States Odisha

No rain respite for Koraput district

 There was no respite from the rains for residents of Koraput district as heavy downpour continued to lash the tribal region with more severity on Monday. A whopping 120 mm of rainfall was

Published: 14th August 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  There was no respite from the rains for residents of Koraput district as heavy downpour continued to lash the tribal region with more severity on Monday. A whopping 120 mm of rainfall was recorded on the day. Incessant rains lashed almost all parts of the district spreading over terrains and plains. People were forced to confine themselves indoors due to the bad weather condition.

Business establishments were found closed in Jeypore, Koraput, Damonjodi and Semiliguda areas while educational institutions and Government offices wore a deserted look throughout the day. While trucks and heavy vehicles stayed off the roads, bus services were also suspended on several routes due to the showers. Rainwater continued to flow above several roads in the district.

