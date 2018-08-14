Sarpanch on hunger strike against Ama Gaon ‘fraud’  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Alleging irregularities in selection of project proposals under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme, a Sarpanch of Tirtol sat on a hunger strike in front of the block office here on Monday.

Kanimul Sarpanch Bedadyuti Prusty alleged that Tirtol block officials deliberately removed the list of projects of the panchayat under the direction of local MLA Rajashree Mallick.

The project list submitted by Prusty and panchayat samiti (PS) member of Kanimul for approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patanik under the programme has been changed by block officials under the direction of the local MLA, the Sarpanch alleged.Last Month, Block Development Officer of Tirtol had directed all executive officers and Sarpanchs to submit project proposals of about `25 lakh from each panchayat. Accordingly, all 28 panchayats of Tirtol submitted their lists of projects to the BDO.

However, the block officials allegedly deleted the list of projects submitted by Kanimul panchayat to please supporters of the ruling party MLA. Kanimul is being represented by Congress Sarpanch and PS member.As per reports, Deputy Secretary, Panchyati Raj Gitanjali Nayak had sent the approved proposals of 302 projects of 29 panchayats worth `4.75 crore to the district administration. The approved list included eight projects of Kanimul panchayat (serial no 201 to 208) worth `15 lakh. However, the block officials on July 26 removed the approved projects of Kanimul allegedly due to pressure from Mallick.

Earlier, all Congress Sarpanchs and PS members had threatened to intensify stir against the ‘injustice’ and also submitted a memorandum to the district administration highlighting the irregularities in selection of project proposals under the direction of ruling party leaders. Sarpanch Prusty has sought intervention of the Chief Minister, Secretary of Panchyati Raj department and other top officials in the matter. Demanding action against the errant block officials and MLA Mallick, Prusty and other elected representatives of Congress have threatened to intensify their protest.