Babus used for political gains: Minister Prakash Javadekar

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Days after BJD extended support to NDA nominee for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that there is no democracy in Odisha. “There is no democracy in Odisha, only BJDcracy. Bureaucracy is being used for political gains,” Javadekar said while addressing a media conference here on Tuesday.

Javadekar, who was on a three-day visit to Ganjam district to take stock of the organisation works of Berhampur parliamentary constituency that has been assigned to him, said his party will get majority in both the General and Odisha Assembly elections.

Terming Naveen Patnaik government as ‘Percentage Raj’, Javadekar said the BJD leaders are getting 10 to 30 per cent as commission for providing work orders while benefits of all the welfare schemes are extended to supporters of the ruling party. “There is discrimination even in the administration of universal beneficiary schemes. BJD supporters are getting all government benefits while BJP men were being harassed. The BJD government is appropriating all Central schemes and presenting them as State schemes,” he alleged. Javadekar said officers are under tremendous pressure as they are being used as political tools. “Officer raj is going on in the state and this is the murder of the democracy.”

Launching a scathing attack on the government for not taking any action against chit fund scamsters, the senior BJP leader said those involved in the ponzi scam are being protected by the ruling party.

Asserting that the “Mission 120” target will be achieved in the State, Javadekar said the BJP is geared up and the party workers are working in that direction. He said although the BJD supported the NDA nominee for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, there was no possibility of an alliance between the two parties.