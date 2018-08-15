Home States Odisha

Flood alert in Koraput district

Train movement hit following landslide between Kakriguma and Laxmipur railway stations

Published: 15th August 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide blocks tracks between Kakriguma and Laxmipur railway stations | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Flood alert has been sounded in Kotpad and Borigumma blocks in Koraput with low pressure-induced heavy rains lashing the district for the last 24 hours. Indravati river and its tributaries are in spate and flood water is flowing just below the danger mark at many places. A total of 34.9 mm rain has been recorded in the district during this period.

Koraput administration has alerted the villagers of Guali, Sadaranaga, Surli, Damanahandi, Chandili, Bansuli and  Chunks under Kotpad block and Kumuli, Kamata and Bisingpur areas under Borrigumma block to remain prepared to tackle flood-like situation as there has been no  respite from rains. Block officials and tehsildars were asked to remain alert and dry food packets and medicines have been stocked in public utility buildings in different villages.

Official reports say water from Indravati’s tributaries entered agriculture lands in  many areas submerging standing paddy and vegetable crops. Over 3,000 acres of paddy fields have been waterlogged. Roads in many villages were submerged as a result of which, they have been cut off from the mainstream. Field staff of different line departments have been directed to provide relief to people residing close to the banks of Indravati or its tributaries.

In Koraput and Jeypore, normal life was thrown out of gear due to rains since Sunday. Educational institutions and business establishments remained closed. Meanwhile, train movement was hit following landslide between Kakriguma and Laxmipur railway stations on Tuesday.

Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express was detained at Baiguda railway station, Samaleswari Express was detained at Laxmipur railway station and Koraput-Rourkela Express was stopped at Kakriguma station.

Station manager of Koraput railway station said railway officials have been deployed to clear the track and movement of trains on the route will be restored soon.

Koraput-Rayagada railway line is considered a dangerous route because of hilly terrain and tunnels. This is the ninth landslide in the stretch in the last 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss