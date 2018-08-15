Flood alert in Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Flood alert has been sounded in Kotpad and Borigumma blocks in Koraput with low pressure-induced heavy rains lashing the district for the last 24 hours. Indravati river and its tributaries are in spate and flood water is flowing just below the danger mark at many places. A total of 34.9 mm rain has been recorded in the district during this period.

Koraput administration has alerted the villagers of Guali, Sadaranaga, Surli, Damanahandi, Chandili, Bansuli and Chunks under Kotpad block and Kumuli, Kamata and Bisingpur areas under Borrigumma block to remain prepared to tackle flood-like situation as there has been no respite from rains. Block officials and tehsildars were asked to remain alert and dry food packets and medicines have been stocked in public utility buildings in different villages.

Official reports say water from Indravati’s tributaries entered agriculture lands in many areas submerging standing paddy and vegetable crops. Over 3,000 acres of paddy fields have been waterlogged. Roads in many villages were submerged as a result of which, they have been cut off from the mainstream. Field staff of different line departments have been directed to provide relief to people residing close to the banks of Indravati or its tributaries.

In Koraput and Jeypore, normal life was thrown out of gear due to rains since Sunday. Educational institutions and business establishments remained closed. Meanwhile, train movement was hit following landslide between Kakriguma and Laxmipur railway stations on Tuesday.

Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express was detained at Baiguda railway station, Samaleswari Express was detained at Laxmipur railway station and Koraput-Rourkela Express was stopped at Kakriguma station.

Station manager of Koraput railway station said railway officials have been deployed to clear the track and movement of trains on the route will be restored soon.

Koraput-Rayagada railway line is considered a dangerous route because of hilly terrain and tunnels. This is the ninth landslide in the stretch in the last 10 years.