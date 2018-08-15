Kin turn to sorcerer as cops fail to trace child

By Express News Service

PARADIP: With the police failing to trace the one and half years old toddler who was allegedly stolen from a house in Atharbanki Ralway Colony here three days back, distraught family members have turned to a sorcerer for help.

Though the police administration has pressed sniffer dog, fire personnel and divers into service to locate the missing kid, identified as Rohan, from nearby water bodies, it has yielded no result so far. With their agony and desperation growing with each passing day, parents of the kid have sought solace in superstitious beliefs to trace their son.

On Sunday afternoon, Rohan disappeared mysteriously from his house in Atharbanki Ralway Colony. The kid’s mother Jayashree Nayak alleged that her son was stolen by unidentified miscreants while he was sleeping in the house. Though locals launched a search in the locality, they were unable to trace the toddler. Later, Rohan’s father Traylokya Nayak lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

“The hope of finding my son is sinking as all efforts to trace him have been in vain. As a last resort, we have sought the help of a sorcerer and another astrologer to know the whereabouts of Rohan,” said a teary-eyed Jayashree, who is also frequenting various temples and offering prayers for the well-being of her son. Meanwhile, panic continues to grip the locals as police are yet to confirm whether the child has been abducted or is lost. After Rohan went missing on Sunday, fear of child lifters on the prowl gripped the colony. Some residents alleged that a child lifting racket was active in the area.

Contacted, Paradip IIC Subhransu Sekhar Nayak said a search team has been engaged to trace the missing kid since the last three days. “It is still unclear whether the child has been stolen by unidentified miscreants. Efforts are on to locate the toddler,” the IIC added.