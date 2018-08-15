Home States Odisha

Pregnant woman carried on bike

Failure to ensure institutional delivery remains a major cause of concern even after 71 years of independence.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:34 AM

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Failure to ensure institutional delivery remains a major cause of concern even after 71 years of independence.Such cases have become common in Odisha and one such instance was reported from Kopatipani village under Mundibeda panchayat in remote Raighar block of the district on Tuesday.

Sources said a pregnant woman of the village had to be carried on a motorcycle by her family members for a distance of 10 km before they could avail a Janani ambulance to reach the nearest hospital.
Reports said a tribal woman Savitri, wife of Jobeswar Santa, developed labour pain early on Tuesday.
As Kopatipani village is inaccessible and lacks all-weather communication, Savitri’s family members carried her on a motorcycle to reach the nearest sub-centre situated at Gona village.

After reaching the village, they boarded  102 ambulance which was called by a local Asha worker.
Savitri was then taken in the ambulance to Community Health Centre at Raighar which referred her to Umerkote Hospital.

But as the specialist concerned was on leave, the woman was carried on a private vehicle to the district headquarters hospital.  The villagers alleged in spite of repeated demands for all-weather road, the authorities concerned have remained silent.

