Security beefed up for Independence Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Security has been beefed up across the State including the Capital City for Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma, who reviewed security arrangements at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the Capital, informed that 30 platoons of police including 150 senior police officers will be deployed at the place where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will unfurl the National Flag during the Statelevel celebration of Independence Day.

Besides, the movement of visitors and vehicles will be monitored through CCTV cameras, he added. On the other hand, The Central armed police forces have intensified their combing operations in Maoist-infested areas of Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts, sources said.