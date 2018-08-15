Torrential rain hits life in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Incessant rain since Monday night has paralysed life in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Lanjigarh, Karlamunda and M Rampur.

The diversion road on NH-26 at Kantesir, 6 km from Kesinga, was washed away disrupting road communication between Bhawanipatna and Balangir. A truck - that was passing through the NH when rain water gushed in - was stuck in the middle of the road but the driver managed to escape from the vehicle.

In Bhawanipatna town, low lying areas in Amgach Pada, Ramnagar Pada, Madanmohan Pada, Jorepada and Dhobapada are under knee deep water. Rain water also entered the office of District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) and Saraswati Vidya Mandir. Clogged drains led to artificial flooding in the town; schools and markets remained closed.

Official reports say in the last 24 hours, Kesinga received 157 mm, Karlamunda 182 mm, M Rampur 90 mm, Narla 65 mm, Lanjigarh 58 mm and Bhawanipatna 61 mm rain.