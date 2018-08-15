Home States Odisha

Torrential rain hits life in Kalahandi

Incessant rain since Monday night has paralysed life in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Lanjigarh,  Karlamunda and M Rampur.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Incessant rain since Monday night has paralysed life in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Lanjigarh,  Karlamunda and M Rampur.

The diversion road on NH-26 at Kantesir, 6 km from Kesinga, was washed away disrupting road communication between Bhawanipatna and Balangir. A truck - that was passing through the NH when rain water gushed in - was stuck in the middle of the road but the driver managed to escape from the vehicle.

In Bhawanipatna town, low lying areas in Amgach Pada, Ramnagar Pada, Madanmohan Pada, Jorepada and Dhobapada are under knee deep water. Rain water also entered the office of District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) and Saraswati Vidya Mandir. Clogged drains led to artificial flooding in the town; schools and markets remained closed.

Official reports say  in the last 24 hours, Kesinga received 157 mm, Karlamunda  182 mm, M Rampur 90 mm, Narla 65 mm, Lanjigarh 58 mm and Bhawanipatna  61 mm rain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss