Home States Odisha

Biju Swasthya scheme targets 70L families

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gifted a health care scheme for the people of Odisha on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gifted a health care scheme for the people of Odisha on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day. Naveen launched Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which aims at benefiting nearly 70 lakh families across the State, by distributing letters signed by him among the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

While BSKY ensures cashless health coverage of `5 lakh per beneficiary family, Naveen had enhanced it to `7 lakh for women after Mamata Padiami from Kalimela area of Malkangiri district requested him to increase the assistance during ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme. After launching the scheme at Capital Hospital here, Naveen termed it as a historic initiative to boost public health care in the State.

“The scheme will provide free health services to nearly 4.5 crore people and have a great impact on the health care scenario of the State,” he said. All beneficiaries currently enrolled under Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) as well as other low-income families will be covered under BSKY. The health protection provided under BSKY, which covers nearly nine lakh more families than the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme of the Centre, can be availed in all public health facilities and empanelled private health facilities in the State.

The CM’s letter to the beneficiaries read: “My Government has been continuously striving to extend quality health care. We have successfully launched Niramaya, Nidaan and Sahay schemes to provide free medicine, diagnosis, dialysis services and chemotherapy at district level. In 2014 I had promised that no poor family in Odisha will be denied medical treatment because of financial constraints. I dedicate the BSKY to them.”

District collectors have been asked to constitute six-member committees in their respective areas to ensure distribution of these letters to all beneficiaries in one week. In order to ensure universal health care, user fees for treatment in all public health facilities up to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) level will also be waived under BSKY across the State. BSKY help desks will be opened in all DHHs and first referral units to facilitate the scheme. The CM also inaugurated the first help desk at Capital Hospital on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career