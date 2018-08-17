Cops lend helping hand to rebel leader’s mother

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Lending a helping hand to Maoist leader Randev alias Deba Madhi’s ailing mother on humanitarian grounds, the police took her to the district headquarters hospital here on Wednesday for treatment after family counselling.

“The rebel’s mother, suffering from high blood pressure and haemoglobin deficiency, was rushed to Kalimela Community Health Centre, when we came to know about her health condition”, SP Jagmohan Meena told ‘Express.’ The police have been persuading the family members of Randev to come to Kalimela for her treatment. “But due to Maoists’ threat, they were hesitant in coming to Kalimela. Finally, we sent an SOG team to Badatekguda village to counsel the family members”, Meena said.

Kalimela IIC Ram Prasad Nag took the elderly lady and the rebel’s other family members to CHC and extended all help to her. “Randev’s mother is suffering from high blood pressure. We purchased medicines as per the prescription of the doctor”, the SP said. He urged all Maoists to join the mainstream. “If they join the mainstream, the pace of development can be intensified”, the SP added.

Randev had joined rebel outfit in 2004. Presently, he is the Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of Kalimela dalam. His family lives in Badatekguda.