Damage comes to fore as water recedes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: After two days of torrential rain lashing Kalahandi, flood water started receding on Thursday. Rainfall in the last 48 hours resulted in flash floods in Hati, Sandol, Ret, Utei, Bansadhara, Nagavalli rivers and some rivulets. Standing crops in several acres of land were submerged and flood water inundated many villages and roads.

Flood water of Hati river entered Biripur, Matikhal, Balichada and Bankapala villages under Kalampur block and also Chilguda and Amathola villages under Junagarh block. Even as water began receding on Thursday, agricultural lands are under knee deep water.

Boria, Nagupala and Patharla villages are worst hit by flood in Ret river. In Mermahul village under Golamunda block, a check dam breached as a result of which water gushed into the village and paddy fields. Kerapai and Silet areas under Thuamul Rampur block have been cut off from the mainstream. Water from Sandool river flowed over railway bridge at Rupra road under Narla block on Wednesday. Villages located close to the banks of Utei river under Karlamunda block were inundated. Bhawanipatna- Raigada Highway near Sikerkupa and NH-26 near Kantesir were damaged.

The roads were repaired and vehicular communication was restored on Thursday. However, several other damaged roads throughout the district are yet to be repaired. Bhawanipatna town was equally affected. Areas like Ramnagarpada, Jorepada, Amgachpada, Pardesipada, Madanmohanpada and Dhobapada were marooned. Water also entered Balaji and Jaleswar temples. The weekly market on Tuesday could not be held as farmers did not turn up with their produce.

Bhawanipatna town recorded 210 mm and 96 mm of rain on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. Official reports say Shiva Majhi (35) of Titijhola village under Bhawanipatna Sadar block went missing on Wednesday after he was swept away in the water current of a rivulet. More than 10,000 people of 80 villages under nine blocks were hit by torrential rains. While the district administration evacuated 704 persons and accommodated them in relief camps, as many as 190 houses were damaged. Damage assessment will be done by the district administration after water recedes completely.