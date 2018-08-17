Jumbo calf rescued from ditch

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: A seven-month-old elephant calf was rescued from a ditch near Khamarnuagaon village in Khuntuni forest range area on Thursday morning.

Villagers found the calf stuck in the water-filled ditch situated in the middle of a paddy field. Some local youths pulled the calf out to safety and handed it over to Forest officials.

Khuntuni Range Officer Ratnakar Das said the calf got separated from the herd and fell into the ditch. The baby elephant has sustained injuries and arrangements have been made for its treatment.

After necessary treatment, the calf will be released in the forest, Das added.