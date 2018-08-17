Odisha inks pact with CIIT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday inked a pact with CURE International India Trust (CIIT) on clubfoot management.

As per the agreement, a Statewide programme - Cure Clubfoot Odisha will be launched and a network of clubfoot clinics will be set up on the selected hospitals to make clubfoot treatment accessible to every child born with the disorder in the State.

The MoU signed between Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development (W&CD), Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) and CIIT will be valid till August 15, 2020.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said the collaborative efforts of the departments will facilitate quality and successful implementation of clubfoot treatment.