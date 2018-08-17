Police dare Maoists, hoist Tricolour in schools

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Despite the threat of Maoists, the police on Wednesday hoisted the Tricolour at various schools across the district. In the upgraded high school at Poplur, the Tricolour was hoisted after a gap of 20 years.

Poplur upgraded high school, established in 1962 and located around 82 km from the district headquarters town in a remote area, had remained under threat from the Maoists who have been hoisting black flags on Independence and Rebublic days.

However, this year the police conducted area domination operation close to the school ahead of Independence Day.

A team of District Voluntary Force (DVF), led by sergeant Bhagirathi Behera, reached the school early on Wednesday and hoisted the Tricolor amid rendition of the national anthem. Later, sweets were distributed to the children in the presence of villagers who had gathered to pay respect to the national flag.

Gifts like notebooks, T-shirts, chocolates and rechargeable lamps were also distributed by the police among the students and teachers.

“It was a cautious move on the part of the police to reach the remote Poplur village by covering a distance of 82 km despite threat of ambush or IED blast by the Maoists. The patriotic spirit made us take up the challenge posed by the Maoists”, SP Jagmohan Meena told Express. He said the nefarious plan of the rebels to observe Independence Day as black day was foiled by the police. Earlier on Tuesday, the CPI(Maoist) Kalimela Area Committee put up black flags on the PDS godown gate and nearby areas in Poplur urging people to observe Independence Day as black day.