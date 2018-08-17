Home States Odisha

Rains pour misery on residents

In the absence of a proper drainage system, drain water entered houses in low lying areas in western part of the town.

Published: 17th August 2018

A waterlogged street in Nabarangpur town | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Water level of rivers flowing through Nabarangpur district has gone up owing to three days of incessant rain. Indravati, Turi, Bhaskel, Tel and Angi rivers are flowing just below the danger mark at many places. In the absence of a proper drainage system, drain water entered houses in low lying areas in western part of the town.

Locals said the town witnesses artificial flooding every monsoon and it is high time the district administration and local municipality put a drainage system in place. In the eastern part of the district headquarters town, paddy fields and roads were waterlogged and communication to District Headeadquarters Hospital, Nabarangpur College, court complex, Mirganiguda, Koiguda and Rangamantiguda was affected.

Communication to other areas was also hit due to overflowing nullahs and rivulets. Sources said water level of Indravati reservoir was 640 metres on Wednesday night against the red mark of 642.5 metres. Three gates of Indravati had to be opened on Thursday to release excess water. Collector Ajit Mishra said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and revenue, block officers and health officials have been directed to maintain vigil on their respective areas.

