Sohela firing accused held

Bargarh police on Thursday arrested the main accused of a firing incident, which had taken place at Sohela in the district on July 24.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Thursday arrested the main accused of a firing incident, which had taken place at Sohela in the district on July 24. The accused has been identified as Aswini Suna of Sohela under Sohela police limits in the district. Police also seized a country made pistol loaded with magazine, five rounds of live ammunition and a motorcycle from his possession.

Addressing mediapersons, Bargarh SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said one Satyanarayan Dash of Sohela had sustained critical gun shot injuries in the firing incident that had taken place on July 24. Two bullets had hit Satyanarayan following which he was rushed to Sohela Community Health Centre (CHC). Subsequently, he was shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and later taken to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, he said.

The SP said one Mana Majhi of Sohela and his associates had assaulted the accused’s brother, Moti Suna, during Bahuda Yatra this year. Enraged over the incident, Aswini had planned to eliminate Mana. On July 24, Aswini along with his two associates came to Sohela main market in a motorcycle and opened fire at Mana but the bullet accidentally hit Satyanarayan injuring him critically.

Bhamoo said a special team of police was formed to nab the accused involved in the incident. After getting information from  sources, police arrested Aswini from a rented house in Hirakud. He said raids are being conducted at different places to nab the two accomplices of Aswini who were involved in the incident. The accused is a history sheeter and involved in five different cases, including a murder case under Bargarh  Town police station. He was convicted in the murder case and is on bail now. Besides, he was also involved in several dacoity cases, he added.

