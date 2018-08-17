Home States Odisha

Special bonding with Rourkela

The demise of stalwart of Indian politics Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday evening has left his numerous followers deeply saddened across Rourkela city.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The demise of stalwart of Indian politics Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday evening has left his numerous followers deeply saddened across Rourkela city. Vajpayee had a special bonding with Rourkela and had visited the steel city thrice between 1981 and 1999. The residents of the city continue to cherish the former prime minister’s extraordinary oratory skills.

Vajpayee had shaped the political career of Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh Lok Sabha member of BJP Jual Oram. After Jual won the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat for the second time in 1999, it was Atalji who created the Tribal Affairs Ministry and made Jual a Cabinet Minister. Jual, deeply saddened by his mentor’s death, tweeted: “We shall live with your ideals #Atal- BihariVajpayee Ji forever! You leave us sad & orphaned! Keep blessing us wherever your are.”

Rourkela’s BJP legislator Dilip Ray, who was twice the Minister in the Vajpayee Cabinet, said, “With heavy heart and teary eyes, I bid adieu to the great son of the soil”. Ray, recounting his association with Atalji, said the former prime minister had entrusted him with the task of negotiating with late AIDMK leader J Jayalalithaa and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. Ray said a deft politician, Atalji tackled tricky problems and difficult situations with great ease and described him as an exemplary leader with a golden heart.

Ray said Vajpayee was the first prime minister to successfully run a coalition government with inclusiveness and right balance of coalition partners. Ray remembered an incident when with serious economic slump Rourkela had earned the sobriquet of a dying city. “When I approached Atalji, he took immediate cognisance and his Cabinet approved a `9,000 crore modernistion plan for Rourkela Steel Plant”, he said. “I would ever be grateful to him for the warm affection and love which he bestowed on me”, the BJP leader quipped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career