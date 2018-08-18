Home States Odisha

Chess player Padmini appears before ED

  International chess player from the State Padmini Rout appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning over her alleged links with chit fund company, Sta

Published: 18th August 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  International chess player from the State Padmini Rout appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning over her alleged links with chit fund company, Star Consultancy Services Private limited.Padmini told this newspaper that the sleuths questioned her about the sponsorship which the tainted firm had offered her. However, she claimed that she had not derived any financial gains from Star Consultancy.

The ED officials had issued summons to Padmini and asked her to depose before them on August 8 over her alleged links with Star Consultancy, but she could not do so as she was out of country attending a tournament.Sources said Star Consultancy, headed by its managing director Triveni Mohanty, had lured several chess players for investing in various schemes with false assurance of providing them higher returns, and Padmini’s father Ashok Rout was one of the directors of the tainted firm.

Mohanty had allegedly sponsored Rout after she won the World Youth Chess Championship in the girls’ Under-14 category in 2008, they added.The company allegedly swindled over `100 crore from the investors on the pretext of providing them higher returns. In April, the ED had attached the company’s immovable property worth `50 lakh and `33 lakh bank balance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics