Faecal contamination high in Taladanda canal

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

PARADIP: Water of Taladanda canal is neither fit for drinking nor bathing. An analysis by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has revealed that there is a rise in faecal coliform and total coliform bacteria in the water of the canal, which is considered the lifeline for farmers of Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts. Although the canal is covered with weeds and untreated sewage is being dumped into it, no steps are being taken by authorities concerned to check its pollution.

The canal originates from Cuttack near Jobra barrage and gets divided into two sub-branches, Taladanda and Machhagaon canal. The main canal’s 13-km long stretch from Cuttack to Biribati and its 20 km stretch between Kujang and Atharbanki in Jagatsinghpur district are highly polluted due to release of effluent from industries, dumping of debris and growth of weeds. Taladanda canal irrigates 22,000 hectares (ha) of land in Jagatsinghpur district but its water has turned black due to heavy contamination.

Recently, water samples from the canal were collected by the CPCB from Atharbanki and Biribati in Jagatsinghpur; Nuabazaar, Ranihat and Jobra of Cuttack to find out the Most Probable Number (MPN) estimate of faecal coliform in a sample. The results pointed to shocking rise in the level of fecal coliform and total coliform bacteria per 100 ml water.

According to the CPCB report, 100 ml of water from Taladanda canal contained over 20,000 MPN total coliform bacteria against the permissible level of 5,000 MPN/100 ml. Similarly, the 100 ml sample contained 2,000 MPN faecal coliform against the permissible limit of 500 MPN/100 ml. The faecal coliform count in Atharbanki, Biribati, Nuabazar, Ranihat and Jobra was 63,900, 85,250,1,18,500,4,76,500,1,81,000 and 5,725 MPN/100ml respectively while total coliform was 86,818,1,16,500,1,62,500,5,03,000,2,38,000 and 9,525 MPN/100ml respectively.

As far as level of dissolved oxygen (DO) is concerned, it should be 6 mg/litre and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) should be 2mg/litre or less. However, the test report suggests that the level of DO is 6.8mg/litre and BOD is 8.6mg/litre in the different locations of the canal.Open defecation on the embankments of the canal is the reason behind high faecal contamination. Sources said the canal has been categorised under ‘D’ class by the CPCB which is highly dangerous for bathing and drinking purpose.

Environmentalist, Ayaskant Ray said despite the level of faecal contamination being high in the canal, its water is being used for drinking purpose by people of the Port City.