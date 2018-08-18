Man spends five hours in swamp in fear of cops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man spent around five hours in a swamp in Markatnagar of Cuttack after the police chased him on suspicion. He was rescued by the Fire personnel on Friday after the Commissionerate Police failed to bring him out of the swamp. According to sources, a man coming out of an ATM kiosk under Markatnagar police limits at 4.30 am Friday tried to flee on seeing the PCR vehicle personnel. On suspicion, police chased him.

But, the man entered a water body filled with wild growth of bushes in CDA area. After several attempts to enter the water body failed, police rang up fire service personnel for help. At 9.20 am, the fire personnel arrived at the spot and entered the water body. They found the man lying on heaps of garbage. When they attempted to nab him, the man allegedly threatened them of dire consequences. Some time later, the fire personnel managed to nab him and hand over to Markatnagar police.

Inspector-in-charge of Markatnagar police station Debendra Kumar Biswal said, “The man was chased by PCR vehicle personnel on suspicion. After being nabbed by the fire personnel, the suspect was handed over to us. We have detained him and further questioning is on.