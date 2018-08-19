Home States Odisha

14 Ganjam workers held captive in Saudi

AS many as 14 labourers of Khallikote in Ganjam district have been held captive by their employer in Saudi Arabia. The matter came to light when they sent a video to their parents here about their

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  AS many as 14 labourers of Khallikote in Ganjam district have been held captive by their employer in Saudi Arabia. The matter came to light when they sent a video to their parents here about their ordeal. Unable to name the place where they have been kept captive, the workers alleged that they are being tortured physically and mentally by their employer.

The labourers had gone to Saudi through a local labour contractor, who assured them good jobs with handsome salary. However, they were engaged in a factory and forced to work over 12 hours a day without any salary. The workers further alleged that they were given food once a day and were beaten up if they demanded more food.

Parents of the labourers met the Ganjam Collector on Saturday and appealed to him to save their children. They stated that each of the youths had paid over `1 lakh for their transportation and the contractor had promised them salary of `50,000 per month. The Collector has directed the District Labour Officer to look into the matter.

