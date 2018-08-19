Home States Odisha

DGP Dr RP Sharma reviews security for Hockey World Cup

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16.

DGP Dr RP Sharma | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16.Hockey India officials, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, senior officials of the State Government, senior officers of Odisha Police and Commissionerate Police and the event management officials attended the meeting.

“Security arrangements at Kalinga Stadium, traffic and parking arrangements and other related matters were discussed,” a senior police officer said. Police Commissioner had earlier said over 30,000 international players and foreign tourists will visit the city during the event. The resources of Odisha Police will be utilised to ensure that the mega sporting event passes off smoothly, Mohanty said.

