Gastro outbreak looms in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Severe flooding, which ruined hundreds of homes in Kalahandi district, has now left as many people vulnerable to water-borne diseases. As the flood water recedes, there are reports about flood victims suffering from diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and other crippling illnesses in Thuamul Rampur block. While a flood victim died due to gastroenteritis in Tantulipadar village under Kiapadar panchayat, three others have been shifted to Government hospital at Bhawanipatna. This apart, 13 malaria positive cases have been reported in the village.

Similarly, a villager died of acute diarrhoeal disease in Simelpadar under Karlapat panchayat. The village has 56 households. On being informed, a medical team rushed to the village and provided medicines to the affected people. Out of nine blood samples collected for examination, six tested positive on Saturday. Meanwhile, a rapid response team from Bhawanipatna hospital, led by Dr Manoj Majhi and a mobile health team from Thuamul Rampur, visited Kiapadar panchayat and treated the patients.

Sources said the villagers of Tantulipadar were consuming polluted water from a stream as the only tubewell was out of order. On Saturday, the tubewell was repaired by the officials concerned. Health experts said more people may fall sick due to stagnant water and this will lead to all kinds of illnesses. Exposure to floodwater can increase the risk of skin rashes, ear, nose and throat problems and conjunctivitis.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Saroj Kumar Tiadi said the situation is under control and door-to-door screening is being carried out by the rapid response team in Tentulipadar and Similipadar villages. Disinfection work and hygiene are being maintained to keep diseases at bay, he added.