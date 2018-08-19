Home States Odisha

Gastro outbreak looms in Kalahandi

 Severe flooding, which ruined hundreds of homes in Kalahandi district, has now left as many people vulnerable to water-borne diseases. As the flood water recedes, there are reports about flood victims suffering from  diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and other crippling illnesses in Thuamul Rampur

Published: 19th August 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Severe flooding, which ruined hundreds of homes in Kalahandi district, has now left as many people vulnerable to water-borne diseases. As the flood water recedes, there are reports about flood victims suffering from  diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and other crippling illnesses in Thuamul Rampur block. While a flood victim died due to gastroenteritis in Tantulipadar village under Kiapadar panchayat, three others have been shifted to Government hospital at Bhawanipatna. This apart, 13 malaria positive cases have been reported in the village. 

Similarly, a villager died of acute diarrhoeal disease in Simelpadar under Karlapat panchayat. The village has 56 households. On being informed, a medical team rushed to the village and provided medicines to the affected people.  Out of nine blood samples collected for examination, six tested positive on Saturday. Meanwhile, a rapid response team from Bhawanipatna hospital, led by Dr Manoj Majhi and a mobile health team from Thuamul Rampur, visited Kiapadar panchayat and treated the patients. 

Sources said the villagers of Tantulipadar were consuming polluted water from a stream as the only tubewell was out of order. On Saturday, the tubewell was repaired by the officials concerned. Health experts said more people may fall sick due to stagnant water and this will lead to all kinds of illnesses. Exposure to floodwater can increase the risk of skin rashes, ear, nose and throat problems and conjunctivitis. 

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Saroj Kumar Tiadi said the situation is under control and door-to-door screening is being carried out by the rapid response team in Tentulipadar and Similipadar villages. Disinfection work and hygiene are being maintained to keep diseases at bay, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony