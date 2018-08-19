Homoeo dispensary in a state of neglect

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Even as Rathagada Homoeopathy Dispensary, one of the oldest in the State, has been witnessing a surge in number of patients, its building has become unsafe for doctors and other service providers.As per reports, the dispensary has been functioning for the last 40 years under the administration of Dhenkanal municipality. As many as 250 patients are diagnosed and given medicines by the doctors and staff at the facility on a daily basis. The majority of the patients visiting the dispensary, which functions for around six hours a day, are poor.

However, the dispensary’s building has developed cracks and the threat of a collapse looms large. Homoeopathy medical officer Dr Rabindranath Ray said he has intimated the authorities concerned about the plight of the building but no action has yet been taken. A drain in the dispensary premises has not been cleaned, sources said. As if this was not enough, the district administration grants a meagre `5,000 for purchase of medicines for the facility against the sanctioned amount of `20,000.Dhenkanal municipality chairman and BJP leader Sudhansu Kumar Dalei said he is aware of the state of affairs at the dispensary and assured necessary steps for its renovation.