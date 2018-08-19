Home States Odisha

Muktikanta Biswal meets Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

He further informed the Chief Minister about the inordinate delay in the construction of the barrage-cum-bridge over Koel river and poor health infrastructure of Government Hospital in Rourkela.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Muktikanta Biswal staging hunger strike in New Delhi | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Muktikanta Biswal, the Rourkela youth who hit national headlines by walking all the way to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remind him about his promise to upgrade the Ispat General Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Saturday on the same issue. “I informed the Chief Minister about the purpose of my visit and requested him to do the needful to upgrade IGH into super speciality hospital and construction of a second bridge over Brahmani river,” Biswal told reporters after the meeting.

He further informed the Chief Minister about the inordinate delay in the construction of the barrage-cum-bridge over Koel river and poor health infrastructure of Government Hospital in Rourkela. “The Chief Minister assured me to look into the demands. I am sure he will take up the two issues with the Centre soon,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony