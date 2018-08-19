Muktikanta Biswal meets Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Muktikanta Biswal, the Rourkela youth who hit national headlines by walking all the way to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remind him about his promise to upgrade the Ispat General Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Saturday on the same issue. “I informed the Chief Minister about the purpose of my visit and requested him to do the needful to upgrade IGH into super speciality hospital and construction of a second bridge over Brahmani river,” Biswal told reporters after the meeting.

He further informed the Chief Minister about the inordinate delay in the construction of the barrage-cum-bridge over Koel river and poor health infrastructure of Government Hospital in Rourkela. “The Chief Minister assured me to look into the demands. I am sure he will take up the two issues with the Centre soon,” he added.