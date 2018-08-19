Odisha Human Rights Commission vacancies take a toll on cases

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) here has been functioning without a fulltime chairperson for the last six years. After the retirement of acting chairperson Justice BK Misra on August 16, the rights watchdog has been left headless. Justice Misra had taken charge from his predecessor Dr RN Bohidar in 2013 and retired last month after completing five years. former Chief Secretary BK Patnaik was appointed a member in 2015, but he resigned a year later, and since then all important matters relating to human rights are being heard by only one member of the Commission.

A four-member committee comprising the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and Minister responsible for the affairs of the Home Department, appoint the Chairperson and the two members of OHRC.Either a serving Chief Justice of High Court or a former can be appointed OHRC chairperson, a serving High Court Judge or a District Judge with an experience of at least seven years can be appointed as one of the members and an individual with practical experience or knowledge about human rights can be appointed second member of the Commission.

The human rights activists in the State expressed their apprehensions stating that with Commission having no Chairperson and members, hearing of important matters related to human rights violations will get delayed for an indefinite period. The activists informed that they have been filing RTI applications regarding the vacancies in OHRC for the last several years.

“The State Government is not following the memorandum of procedure while appointing two members and the Chairperson of the Commission. The Government is not choosing and picking the members and the Chairperson basing on the merits,” human rights activist Biswa Priya Kanungo alleged.Meanwhile, OHRC officials said they do not have any clue about the Government’s plan to appoint the Chairperson and two members.

