Home States Odisha

Sex racket busted, 3 held

A sex racket, which was operating in a house at Brahmabarada market, was busted and three persons including the kingpin arrested by local police on Friday. Two sex workers were rescued.Those

Published: 19th August 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A sex racket, which was operating in a house at Brahmabarada market, was busted and three persons including the kingpin arrested by local police on Friday. Two sex workers were rescued.Those arrested are customers Mahendra Nayak of Betanda village and Trilochan Jena of Badhadiha, besides, kingpin of the racket Kalpana Jena (39) of Jayasingada village. Locals had informed police about the racket and girls being brought in from other districts for prostitution. 

Four youths and two girls arrived at Brahmabarada market on two motorcycles and went to the house on Friday night. Locals spotted them and informed the police. A police team of Brahmabarada outpost led by its OIC M Rath raided the house and found two sex workers and two customers in a room. Kalpana and two others were found in another room. While two of the customers fled the spot, police arrested the rest. Police informed that the house belongs to Niranjan Das of Kakudikuda village and Kalpana had taken the house on rent. 

A sex racket, which was operating in a house at Brahmabarada market, was busted and three persons including the kingpin arrested by local police on Friday. Two sex workers were rescued.Those arrested are customers Mahendra Nayak of Betanda village and Trilochan Jena of Bandhadiha, besides, kingpin of the racket Kalpana Jena (39) of Jayasingada village. Locals had informed police about the racket and girls being brought in from other districts for prostitution. 

Four youths and two girls arrived at Brahmabarada market on two motorcycles and went to the house on Friday night. Locals spotted them and informed the police. A police team of Brahmabarada outpost led by its OIC M Rath raided the house and found two sex workers and two customers in a room. Kalpana and two others were found in another room. While two of the customers fled the spot, police arrested the rest. Police informed that the house belongs to Niranjan Das of Kakudikuda village and Kalpana had taken the house on rent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony