Sex racket busted, 3 held

JAIPUR: A sex racket, which was operating in a house at Brahmabarada market, was busted and three persons including the kingpin arrested by local police on Friday. Two sex workers were rescued.Those arrested are customers Mahendra Nayak of Betanda village and Trilochan Jena of Badhadiha, besides, kingpin of the racket Kalpana Jena (39) of Jayasingada village. Locals had informed police about the racket and girls being brought in from other districts for prostitution.

Four youths and two girls arrived at Brahmabarada market on two motorcycles and went to the house on Friday night. Locals spotted them and informed the police. A police team of Brahmabarada outpost led by its OIC M Rath raided the house and found two sex workers and two customers in a room. Kalpana and two others were found in another room. While two of the customers fled the spot, police arrested the rest. Police informed that the house belongs to Niranjan Das of Kakudikuda village and Kalpana had taken the house on rent.

