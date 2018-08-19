Strategic advantage for security forces

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the opening of Gurupriya bridge, the State Police has re-drawn its strategies to go on the offensive against the Left Wing Extremists in the Swabhiman Anchal, the region which was known as cut-off area till recently and continues to be a hotbed for Maoists.To flush out the Naxals, the State Police has planned to re-deploy the central security forces in two more camps in Jodamba and Jantapai. Now, it operates from its only camp in the region located at Badapada. With two companies, the Border Security Force (BSF) is the only central armed force deployed in Malkangiri district.

Gurupriya bridge has, in fact, given the State Police a strategic advantage in terms of actions planned against Maoist camps as it provides geological upper hand as well as resources.“We were heavily dependent on the routes from Andhra Pradesh because pushing from Malkangiri side was difficult in terms of terrain and risk. It also meant seeking support from Greyhound forces in all our operations. We can now draw our strategies independently and with lesser logistics expenses,” reliable sources in State Police said.

In fact, once the two camps are operational and security forces are re-deployed, the State Police is confident of reaching most parts of the Swabhiamn Anchal except some pockets to the north.For making operational exercises, however, the security forces would require more number of roads in the erstwhile cut-off areas and the matter came up during a review meeting chaired by Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Saturday.

Sources said, plans are already afoot for constructing roads under the vigil of BSF. With the geographical advantage in pocket, the State Police sources said, it will also plan flush-out operations jointly with Greyhound from both sides so as not to give Maoists an escape route. However, the plans would take time to materialise. It is only after the monsoon season that the road constriction works would begin and operations can be taken up after that.

Currently, the Gurupriya Setu is also under 24x7 vigil of BSF which is present at Janbai and Badapada camps. Apart from lighting, there is CCTV coverage to keep an eye on the new bridge. However, this will also require a re-look once security situation improves in the district.“The bridge can not be under the BSF cover for all times to come although it adds no additional cost to the State Government. But re-deployment of the Central forces has to be made in the future to make inroads into the Maoist heartland,” sources added.