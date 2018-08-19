Home States Odisha

Sub-inspector Deepak Lenkas suspended for narcotic swindling

Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty on Thursday dissolved the Quick Action Team (QAT) after placing the in-charge of the unit, Sub-inspector (SI) Deepak Lenka, under suspension over allegat

BHUBANESWAR: Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty on Thursday dissolved the Quick Action Team (QAT) after placing the in-charge of the unit, Sub-inspector (SI) Deepak Lenka, under suspension over allegations of misappropriation of seized narcotics.Lenka allegedly misappropriated narcotics substances during the course of a secret operation, following which he was suspended by the Police Commissioner on August 16.

"Preliminary investigation established the veracity of the allegations. On the basis of the preliminary investigation, the SI was placed under suspension to facilitate a fair probe," the Police Commissioner said. 
The team was dissolved and all its members were directed to join their respective establishments with immediate effect.

The QAT was formed in September 2013 by the then Police Commissioner Dr RP Sharma to check organised crimes like drug peddling, flesh trade, arms dealing and others in the twin cities. Lenka was in-charge of the QAT since June last year and he was felicitated by Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma for his work in April this year. Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police said the Special Squad which functions under the supervision of Bhubaneswar DCP will continue to check the organised crimes in the city. 

