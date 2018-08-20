Home States Odisha

Experts inspect damages in Puri shrine after water seepage

Experts of the ASI examined strength of the stones used in the joints and found cracks.

Published: 20th August 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri| Express Photo

By Express News Service

PURI: An eight-member experts committee began inspecting structural damages in the Jagannath temple on Monday. Following allegations of water seepage from Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap, the team members led by Anandpran Gupta examined the structures.

Experts of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examined strength of the stones used in the joints and found cracks. They further noticed that forged iron beams used to hold alignment of two structures have weakened. The experts opined that Natamandap should be repaired at the earliest.

A two-member experts team from IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Madras would further examine the temple on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional Director General of ASI will also inspect the temple. A comprehensive drawing of repair works that need to be undertaken would be prepared and presented to the temple managing body and State Government by the experts. After obtaining clearance, repair works will begin.

Apart from Gupta, engineers NC Pal, Bindheswar Patra, DP Mishra and AK Mullik - superintending engineer of ASI Bhubaneswar circle - are part of the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagannath temple Archaeological Survey of India floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony