Tantric rituals at Angul hospital to resurrect dead woman 

Angul may be an industrial hub of the State but superstition continues to hold sway in rural parts of the district. On Sunday, family members of a woman, who died due to snake bite in Chhendipada here

Published: 20th August 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Family members and cops gather near Rinki’s body at hospital | Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Angul may be an industrial hub of the State but superstition continues to hold sway in rural parts of the district. On Sunday, family members of a woman, who died due to snake bite in Chhendipada here, tried to resurrect her with the help of sorcerers (tantriks) but in vain.

As per reports, 25-year-old Rinki Barik, wife of Tukuna Barik of Mausisahi of Bagedia within Chhendipada police limits,  had gone to a nearby rivulet for ablutions on Saturday when a venomous snake bit her. She returned home and informed her family members about the incident.

However, instead of rushing her to the hospital, Rinki’s family members sought help of local tantriks to cure her. When the sorcerers failed to come up with any cure and with Rinki’s condition worsening, she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Though the doctors there tried their best to cure her, it was too late as Rinki succumbed to the poison.

With their faith in black magic still intact, Rinki’s family members then called a number of tantriks to the hospital to bring her back to life. Keeping Rinki’s body on the hospital premises, the tantriks performed various rituals with a hope to resurrect the dead woman. Sources said a tantrik, who was not able to come to the hospital, even tried to help by reciting mantras over phone.

However, all efforts of the tantriks to resurrect Rinki proved futile. In the meantime, police reached the spot after being informed by the hospital authorities about the superstitious practice. On seeing the cops, the tantriks left the hospital.

Chhendipada IIC Nirmala Gochhayat said, “When we reached hospital, the tantriks were performing black magic on Rinki’s body to bring her back to life. We dissuaded them from the act and seized the woman’s body.”

Police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection. This is not the first instance of people resorting to black magic to cure snake bite in Chhendipada. A few days back, a woman police constable suffering from snake bite was treated by tantriks at Chhendipada hospital. However, her condition deteriorated as the sorcerers failed in their attempt to cure her. The lady cop was then rushed to Angul hospital where she recuperated.

