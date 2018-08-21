Home States Odisha

Kerala deluge drowns Odia artists’ fortune

The Kerala floods have washed away an entire year’s hard work of Odia weavers and artisans. 

Published: 21st August 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The SHG members at Thiruvananthapuram I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The Kerala floods have washed away an entire year’s hard work of Odia weavers and artisans. A group of people had been to Chengannur in Alappuzha district to take part in the annual Kudumbashree SARAS Fair Craft exhibition, organised by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS). As many as 20 persons including five women, all artists and members of 11 SHGs from Kendrapara, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Cuttack, had reached Chengannur town on August 13 to take part in the exhibition that was supposed to begin next day.

However, next day, the local administration asked them to move back to their hotel immediately as water had started entering the town following incessant rain. They had to leave their products behind in the hotel. Soon, water entered the stalls and the area was inundated under 10-ft water, said Pabitra Das, a Tussar weaver from Jajpur. Sarees worth `6 lakh that the participants had taken with them were washed away in the flood. These sarees were produced from around 2,000 weavers from different districts of Odisha. “Due to sudden flood, everything was washed away.

None of the products were insured. I incurred a loss of `8 lakh,” said Solem Khan (30) of Utkal Grameen SHG at Golarhat village in Kendrapara. Solem had opened a stall in the exhibition to sell handloom sarees and with Dussehra two months away, he had hoped to make some profit. Back in the hotel, water entered the first floor and all of them had to stay there till August 18.

The local administration provided them food. They were rescued by a team next day. On Sunday, all of them reached Thiruvananthapuram and have now put up at a school. “All of us incurred a total loss of at least `50 lakh. We will seek help from the Odisha Government after we reach home,” said Solem. Contacted, ORMAS Director Biranchi Narayan Das said all the SHG members are safe and will be brought back to Odisha this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony