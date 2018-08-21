Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion: Filmmakers in trouble after couple files complaint

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Parents of software engineer Soumya Sekhar Sahu, who died in the sensational parcel bomb explosion in Patnagarh on February 23, have raised objections to the incident being adapted into a movie titled ‘Patnagarh’. They have lodged a written complaint with Patnagarh Police against producer of the film, Sridhar Martha, director Rajesh Touchriver and advisor Dilip Hali. Soumya’s father Rabindra Sahu, a lecturer by profession, alleged that the producer and director of ‘Patnagarh’ had not taken his permission before deciding to make the film.

He said as the case is in the court, the film might mislead the investigation. “Moreover, the accused Punjilal Meher, an English lecturer of Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa, has been characterised as a hero in the film which might have an adverse impact in the society,” he said. Rabindra also raised doubts on the way characters of his wife Sanjukta and daughter-in-law Reema have been portrayed in the film. Rabindra’s lawyer, Ashish Chandan said the film is an attack on the family’s privacy and the producer and director should have taken their permission first.

Soumya had married Reema of Ghantrapada in Boudh district on February 18 and the reception was held in their Patnagarh residence on February 20. On February 23, two persons came on a motorcycle and delivered a packet to Soumya saying it was a wedding gift. When he opened the gift in presence of his wife, mother and grandmother Jemamani, the parcel exploded, leaving the couple and the grandmother seriously hurt.

Though the injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital, Balangir, Jemamani was declared dead. Soumya was shifted to VIMSAR where he succumbed to injuries. The film, which is being shot at different locations in Odisha now, will be released in February next year. Its teaser that was released in July received an overwhelming response. ‘Patnagarh’ is one of the most expensive movies to be made in Odia langauge at a budget of `5 crores. It may see a Dussera release.