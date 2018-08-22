Spl train to bring marooned from Kerala 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a special train to Ernakulam from Bhubaneswar via Visakhapatnam for evacuation of stranded passengers from Kerala to northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. According to a statement issued by ECoR, Bhubaneswar-Ernakulam Special Train will leave Bhubaneswar at 4 am on August 23 and reach Ernakulam at 12.30 pm next day.

In the return direction, Ernakulam-Bhubaneswar Special Train will leave Ernakulam at 5.30 pm on August 24 and arrive at Bhubaneswar at 5.45 am on August 26. The train has stoppages at Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore and Penukonda between Bhubaneswar and Ernakulam from both the directions.

A special train from Ernakulam to Santragachhi carrying flood victims arrived Odisha on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the passengers, who got down at Berhampur and other stations in the State, belonged to southern districts. On the request of Odisha Government, Chairman of Railway Board issued the order and arrangements were made for evacuation of migrant Odisha labourer stranded in Kerala.Meanwhile, several others who are stranded in different parts of Kerala, have urged the State Government to make necessary arrangement for their safe return.