Home States Odisha

Make in Odisha Conclave: Japan, partner country for investors’ meet

The Chief Minister inaugurated two industrial projects and laid the foundation stone of 13 manufacturing units on Thursday

Published: 24th August 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The commercial ties between India and Japan are likely to get a further fillip with Odisha Government forging a partnership with the island nation for its mega investment summit, scheduled to be held here in November this year.While Japan will be the ‘partner country’, State Bank of India as banking partner intends to introduce a slew of products and services to cater to the financial needs of large corporates as well as small enterprises and self-help groups in the State.

“This partnership will provide a new impetus to the relations between Odisha and Japan and open up varied sectors for collaboration,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He will attend a road show in Delhi on September 12. The team will also visit three countries --- China, Korea and Japan between August 25 and September 1, and hold discussions with companies and prospective investors.

Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Japan will be the only country partner for Make in Odisha Conclave-2018 as Odisha seeks a deeper engagement with Japan in diverse various sectors. A delegation will visit Tokyo later this month to pitch for investment opportunities in the State across six focus sectors including food processing and seafood, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals, ancillary and downstream industries in the metal sector, electronic manufacturing, textiles, apparel and tourism.

The state has also earmarked 600 acres of land in Bhubaneswar to woo Japanese investors. “The land that we have identified is proposed to be developed as a multi-product park where companies from Japan can come and set up their units,” Chopra noted.

Industrial hub

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also inaugurated two industrial projects and laid the foundation stone of 13 manufacturing units on Thursday at a cumulative investment `2,901.2 crore. OCL India Ltd, the flagship company of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, topped the list of investors with `1,994.98 crore followed by IFFCO, Jyoti Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd and Hindustan Urban Infrastructure Limited.

At a time when the state seems to be falling behind in private investment inflows with 2017 seeing private investments stumbling down to a new low of mere `6,971 crore, sources in the know say that the Government is mulling collaborations with IT majors like TCS and Infosys. Similarly, there are also plans to collaborate with networking giants such as Reliance Jio and Cisco.

The second edition of the flagship investors’ meet will be held from November 11 to 15. The first edition in 2016 saw the State receive investment intent of more than `2 lakh crore across 10 diversified sectors, Naveen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar