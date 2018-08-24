Ollywood loses its father as veteran actor Debu Bose passes away

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

Thursday wasn't a great day for the stars in Ollywood. They lost their 'father', veteran actor Debu Bose. The iconic actor passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from a prolonged illness. The news came as a bolt from the blue to the actors, who had loved sharing the screen with him time and again. The City Express interacted with people from the Ollywood industry to bring you some of their cherished memories of 'Debu da', a name that still holds a special place in their hearts.

Actress Archita Sahu said she had learnt some fundamental lessons of life from the actor. "He taught me that it wasn't only necessary to be good on the screen. Rather, an actor must also be well-behaved on the sets. He used to say that it was very important for the actors to be good human beings first; they should treat their co-stars and other crew members with respect and be disciplined. Acting alone can't bring laurels to your career," she said.

She acted in films like Akashe Ki Ranga Lagila and Tora Mora Jodi Sundara alongside Debu Bose. "I was very young, when we were shooting for these films. He was like a guardian to all the newcomers on the sets. Infact, he inspired us to become actors," she recollected. Archita revealed she was left speechless for a few moments after several cellphone messages intimidated her about Debu da's demise early morning.

Actor Sabyasachi Mishra has acted with Debu da in his films like Dream Girl and Tora Mora Jodi Sundara . Like most of his contemporaries, Debu da was a father-figure to Sabya. "I don't think he is replaceable. I can't come to terms with the news of his death," he said. The actor also revealed that being the president of the artistes' association, Debu Bose played an active role in organising picnics or get-togethers. "In one of my films, there's a scene where Debu da gets a heart attack and I try hard to save him. I wish I could have done the same in real life too and bring him back!" he sighed.

Actress Anu Choudhary had been Debu da's on-screen daughter on several occasions. Naturally, the actress shared an intense bond with him. "He was like my father. He used to guide us and even scold us if we did something wrong. He was so senior to us. Yet, at times he used to be extremely friendly. I would often tease him on the sets. We can never forget him. This is a great loss to the industry. I don't know what's happening this year? Why are we losing our dear ones from the industry?" she said.

"I am deeply hurt by debu uncle’s demise. He was not only a father figure to me but to the entire industry. It is a huge loss to us and the entire state. We lost the most versatile actor and the most lovable person. May lord guide his soul!," wished actor Babushan Mohanty. Actor Chinmay Mishra echoed similar feelings. "He was the most charming father in Ollywood," he said.