Upper Kolab Project: Plan to release dam water rings flood alarm

With Met department predicting more rains in the coming days, the authorities of Upper Kolab project are spending sleepless nights

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Flood alarm has been sounded in several low-lying areas of Jeypore sub-division with the authorities of Upper Kolab Project deciding to open four sluice gates of the dam. On Thursday, water level in the reservoir breached the danger mark of 855 metre and reached 856 metre. Incessant rainfall in Kolab catchment areas of Koraput, Sunabeda, Semiliguda, Nandapur and Lamataput is to be blamed for the alarming rise in water level of the dam.

The water is now at the risk level and accumulation of more water in the reservoir would prove dangerous for the dam.The dam was built to store water up to 858 metre during the rainy season for utilisation in irrigation and power generation purposes in Koraput district. However, several cracks were detected in the walls two years back which posed serious threat to the dam.

Though the authorities repaired the cracks, experts had advised the Kolab Project authorities against storing water above 856 metre for long to protect the weak dam walls.Now with the Met department predicting more rains in the coming days, the authorities of Upper Kolab project are spending sleepless nights over the increase in water level in the dam.

The authorities have decided to open four gates of the dam immediately to release the reserve water to low-lying areas. The engineers of  Upper Kolab Project have already sent an SOS to the district administration and the Government over opening of dam gates and sought permission for the same.
Meanwhile, the district administration has found itself in a fix as the opening of the dam gates would lead to flood situation in Jeypore rural, Kundra and Boipariguda blocks. While over 10,000 families are likely to be affected by the floods, more than 20,000 acre of land will be water-logged after water is released from the dam.

In the past, people residing in areas near Kolab river bank areas always faced a torrid time whenever the dam gates were opened.As soon as the news of water release from the dam spread,  some panic-stricken villagers were seen shifting their valuables to a nearby area in Jeypore.

