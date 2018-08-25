Home States Odisha

Odisha parties stand united for former CM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Leaders from across the political spectrum joined the prayer meeting organised at Bhubaneshwar a day after the ashes of the departed leader was immersed in Puri.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at All Party Memorial Service at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remembering him as Ajatshatru, the one who has no enemies, and a rare politician who was accepted, admired and respected by all, irrespective of ideology or affiliation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan,  Leader of Opposition Narsingh Mishra, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, MPs, MLAs and leaders from across the political spectrum joined the prayer meeting organised here a day after the ashes of the departed leader was immersed in Puri.

The CM described Vajpayee as a true statesman who embodied a unique combination of grace, idealism and tolerance in politics. He showed the world the art of managing a coalition government successfully. He was a man of firm principles and true democrat who chose to lose on the floor of the House upholding the values of our Constitution, Patnaik said.

“It is a national loss as much as a personal loss for me. I will always cherish my association with late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, especially as it was during my initial years in public life. It is truly the end of an era,” he said.

Parties unite in homage to Atal

“Vajpayee ji had a large heart with a special corner for Odisha – love that was equally reciprocated by the people of Odisha. We will miss you Vajpayee ji,” he said offering his tributes. The leader of Opposition in State Assembly Narasingha Mishra recounted how he was deeply influenced by Vajpayee despite political differences. As a law student, he went to a public rally addressed by Vajpayee ji in Cuttack.“I was a fierce opponent of his political ideology but was deeply impacted by his oratory. Very few can match his oratory,” he said.

He remembered the former PM as large-hearted in personality and in politics. “I was part of an all-party delegation who met him as the then PM over the severe drought in Western Odisha. In course of the meeting, I used strong words in his criticism. But he did not take any offence and instead asked his officials to take note of our issues and act on them. Such was his greatness”, Mishra said.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik described the former prime minister as “Dhruba Tara” (Pole Star) of Indian politics. “He was a statesman, poet, philosopher and a good PM. He understood the soul of India. He will continue to inspire the nation,” Patnaik said.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram paid homage to the former PM and recounted their association with him. They termed him above party politics and said his vision and democratic spirit will always guide the nation.

