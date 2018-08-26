AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Convocation: Vice-President Venkiah Naidu calls for three-year rural posting for doctors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said young doctors should serve people in remote areas for at least three years before being considered for promotions and the practice should be made mandatory. Speaking at the first convocation of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Naidu appealed doctors to treat medical profession as mission, not for commission.Stating that India is incomplete without Bharat as real India lives in villages, the Vice-President said “Doctors can have rich experience about rural lifestyle and poor people, who can be educated to lead a better lifestyle through counselling. We need to overcome acute shortage of health providers and also infrastructure in rural areas.”

The Vice-President stressed on bridging the gap in health care facilities between urban and rural areas besides strengthening medical infrastructure in remote corners of the country. He advised doctors to be abreast with modern methods and latest trends in their fields of specialisation. He further said they should focus on disciplines, such as family and community medicine, which will help provide comprehensive health care for people of all ages in families and communities.

Naidu urged medical professionals to encourage people actively participate in physical activities and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, medical education curriculum has to be constantly updated by including the latest developments and methods of treatment, he said.“Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme will be a game-changer in terms of accessing health care services in the country. Doctors should give their best to make the scheme a success so that no needy or deserving person is denied medical treatment at the right time,” he added.

Naidu handed over medals to meritorious MBBS and nursing students. Altogether 50 MBBS students and 56 BSc nursing students of first batch have completed their respective courses while 35 MBBS students cleared their Post Graduate entrance with flying colours and joined institutes of national importance like AIIMS-New Delhi, PGI-Chandigarh and JIPMER.Among others, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Health Minister Pratap Jena, MP Prasanna Patsani, AIIMS Director Gitanjali Batmanabane and Registrar Bidhu Bhusan Mishra also spoke.