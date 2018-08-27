CM Naveen Patnaik announces cash award Rs 1.5 crore for Asian Games silver medalist Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated fastest women of the Country Dutee Chand on winning silver medal in the women 100-meter event of the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta.

In recognition of her grit, determination and hard work, CM has announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 Crore to Dutee Chand. It is a matter of pride that an athlete from Odisha has brought laurels to the nation in this event after 20 years. In the year 1998 Asian Games, another Odia sprinter Rachia Panda Mistry had bagged bronze medal.

Presently, the fastest men Amiya Kumar Mallick and women Dutee Chand of the Country are from Odisha. The State has a special focus on athletics considering the performance of its athletes in recent times and huge potential among the talented youth. Odisha has planned a high-performance Athletics Academy here at Kalinga Stadium soon.