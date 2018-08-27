Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik announces cash award Rs 1.5 crore for Asian Games silver medalist Dutee Chand

In recognition of her grit, determination and hard work, CM has announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 Crore to Dutee Chand

Published: 27th August 2018 03:45 PM

India's Dutee Chand celebrates after her second place finish in the women's 100m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. | AP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated fastest women of the Country Dutee Chand on winning silver medal in the women 100-meter event of the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta.

In recognition of her grit, determination and hard work, CM has announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 Crore to Dutee Chand. It is a matter of pride that an athlete from Odisha has brought laurels to the nation in this event after 20 years. In the year 1998 Asian Games, another Odia sprinter Rachia Panda Mistry had bagged bronze medal.

Presently, the fastest men Amiya Kumar Mallick and women Dutee Chand of the Country are from Odisha. The State has a special focus on athletics considering the performance of its athletes in recent times and huge potential among the talented youth. Odisha has planned a high-performance Athletics Academy here at Kalinga Stadium soon.

TAGS
Asian Games Naveen Patnaik Dutee Chand

