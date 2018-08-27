Home States Odisha

Natural history society centre at Chilika

The Wetland Research and Training Centre of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) at Chandraput near Barkul will house the first regional centre of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). 

Published: 27th August 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Wetland Research and Training Centre of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) at Chandraput near Barkul will house the first regional centre of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). The avifauna observatory will be inaugurated on Monday.

The centre will help document species-wise population of birds at major congregation sites in the lake. Besides, bird ringing, colour flagging, neck collar studies as well as sample collection for avian influenza and other diseases will be recorded to monitor the health status of Nalabana.The regional unit of BNHS will impart training to CDA and wildlife staff along with volunteers on bird migration and water bird counting techniques.

Breeding bird surveys to understand the status of historical nesting sites, monitoring the success of management recommendations suggested during previous studies and role of migratory birds in enriching Chilika through guano deposition will also be done.The centre will also come out with an atlas on Chilika bird migration based on the ringing recoveries, satellite tracking and colour flagging studies carried out in the brackish water lake from 2001 to 2018 and publish scientific papers in international journals.
Established in 1883, Mumbai-based BNHS is a pioneer non-Government organisation working on conservation based on scientific research throughout the country.

BNHS has been associated with CDA and Forest department for the last one and half decade in carrying out census of bird population and ringing migratory birds to establish the flyways.“A permanent regional centre is being set up to take up the activities on a continuous basis to help planners in better management of the lake’s ecology and its wintering guests,” said an official.

Chilika lagoon has the largest wintering congregation of migratory birds in the Indian sub-continent. It hosts nearly 10 lakh birds with 97 species being intercontinental migratory in nature during winter season.
The bird population studies by BNHS has revealed the important role of Chilika in maintaining the global population of at least six duck species. Over 18,000 birds of 79 species have been ringed by BNHS so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chilika Chilika Development Authority Bombay Natural History Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6