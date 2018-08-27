Home States Odisha

Youth dies in police custody, two suspended after unrest

The death of a youth in police custody led to unrest among local people in a village as they blocked the road demanding action against erring officials on Sunday. 

Published: 27th August 2018 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Balana villagers staging road blockade on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The death of a youth in police custody led to unrest among local people in a village as they blocked the road demanding action against erring officials on Sunday. Later, the IIC of the police station was suspended.

According to sources, Santilata Samal, an Anganwadi worker of Chadehiguha had filed an FIR at Mahakalapada police station alleging that 23-year-old Abhilas Paital of Balana village had stolen her mobile phone on April 28. Before police could take any action, Abhilas absconded. However, police arrested Abhilas on Saturday afternoon. He was found hanging in staircase of a house near the police station in the wee hours of Sunday. Abhilas’ father Sarat Chandra Paital alleged that the police killed him and hanged his body to portray it as a suicide case.

“Police took away my son at around 4 pm on Saturday. When we went to the police station, he was in the lockup. Police told us to go back home and come next day. But on Sunday, police informed that Abhilas committed suicide by hanging himself in the staircase of the house of Haladhar Mallick after escaping from their custody,” said Sarat.

Following the incident, large number of locals blocked the main road at Balana demanding compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased. They also demanded rehabilitation of his family and legal action against the cops responsible for Abhilas’ death.

Youth dies in police custody

As the blockade disrupted vehicular traffic on the road, senior police officers visited the police station to investigate the matter.When contacted, IIC of Mahakalapada police station Shyamaghan Behera said, “Acting on a tip-off, we arrested Abhilas on Saturday but he escaped from the custody at night and hanged himself in a house. The police have no role in his death.”

Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar said, “Investigation is on to ascertain the factors that forced the youth to commit suicide after escaping from the custody. The father of the deceased has filed an FIR alleging that his son was killed by the police officials. Acting on the FIR, we have filed a case against the IIC and suspended him. The body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Custodial death Mahakalapada police station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6