Home States Odisha

Coaching centre catches fire, none hurt

Assets worth lakhs of rupees were gutted as a major fire broke out at a private coaching centre at Acharya Vihar, here on Tuesday morning.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assets worth lakhs of rupees were gutted as a major fire broke out at a private coaching centre at Acharya Vihar, here on Tuesday morning.

Nobody was injured in the blaze which engulfed the second floor of a four-storey building where Disha Coaching Centre was functioning. Fire Officer Saroj Kumar Behera said fire personnel were informed about the incident by the coaching centre staff at around 7.45 am following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“When we reached the spot, smoke was billowing out of the coaching centre’s windows. Top floor of the building was used as residential apartments while offices and institutions were operating in the rest floors. We vacated the entire building. The fire personnel broke open the windows as it was not possible to enter the institute through the doors which were locked. It took 40 minutes to douse the flames completely,” Behera said.

Even as nobody was injured in the incident, property including furniture, electronic goods, official document and equipment were charred. Behera said an electric short circuit at a transformer near the building is suspected to have triggered the fire.

The Fire Officer said a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. The fire officials will check whether fire safety measures were in place at the building, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
private coaching centre Fire outbreak Acharya Vihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor