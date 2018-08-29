Home States Odisha

Fake dentist attempts suicide after patient dies

A man, who had been treating patients posing as a dentist, attempted to commit suicide by slashing his own throat after one of his patients died here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A man, who had been treating patients posing as a dentist, attempted to commit suicide by slashing his own throat after one of his patients died here on Tuesday. He was rushed to Baragrh district headquarters hospital and later, shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. His condition is stated to be critical.

According to reports, a 35-year-old woman Labanga Sahu along with her husband Saheba Sahu of Banbaspali under Bargarh Sadar police limits had gone to the Bandutikra clinic of the fake doctor Subodh Sahu with complaint of tooth pain. Subodh administered two injections to Labanga to remove the tooth. As Labanga lost consciousness, Subodh suggested Saheba to take his wife to the DHH. However, Labanga was declared brought dead in the DHH sparking resentment among family members.

Accompanied by some locals, they rushed to the clinic of Subodh. On seeing the irate people, the quack doctor slashed his throat with a scalpel in panic. On being informed, police went to the clinic and admitted Subodh in the DHH. Subdivisional police officer, Baragrh, Suresh Naik confirmed that Subodh was faking as a dentist.

He also said police was ascertaining since when Subodh had been practising. “A case has been registered against Subodh after Labanga’s family members lodged a complaint,” he said. Meanwhile, the Indian Dental Association’s Mahanadi Branch, Sambalpur has issued a press statement confirming that Subodh Sahu is not a dentist.

