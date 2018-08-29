Home States Odisha

Salandi swells, road washed away

30 villages in Tihidi block face the danger of inundation, 95.8 mm rainfall in Bhadrak.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: The district administration is on its toes after Special Relief Commissioner issued a flood alert for Bhadrak on Tuesday. According to sources, heavy rain in the last 24 hours has left Salandi river in spate and the water was flowing close to the danger mark at Rajghat. Sources in Salandi canal division office said the water at Rajghat was flowing at 16.7 feet against the danger mark of 17 feet.

According to sources, the flood water washed away Ulanga-Govindapur road in Bhadrak block cutting off communication to five panchayats. On the other hand, low-lying areas of Bhadrak block and municipality and those in 30 villages in Tihidi block face the danger of inundation, official sources said.
According to District Emergency Office, four slipway gates of Hadagada reservoir were opened and over 35,000 cusec water has been discharged into Salandi river due to heavy rain in catchment areas in Keonjhar district during the last 48 hours.

Bhadrak has experienced 95.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said Rajendra Panda, District Emergency Officer.

Meanwhile, district Collector Gyanaranjan Das said, “Block and tehsil officials have been asked not to leave headquarters and keep a close watch on river embankments.”
Officials have also been alerted to keep relief materials and rescue boats ready, the Emergency officer said and added that ODRAF team is being engaged for the work.

99 mm rainfall in Koraput

Jeypore: Heavy rains across Koraput district for the last two days has thrown normal life out of gear. Around 99 mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Although both hills and plains of the district have been witnessing mild to heavy rainfall for the last two months, the intensity of rains reached its peak in the second and third week of this month.
Due to heavy rain, people are preferring to stay indoors and markets wore a deserted look. Daily markets in Kotpad, Jeypore, Koraput and Sunabeda were not held on Tuesday.

‘Water released to maintain equilibrium’

Sambalpur: Following incessant rainfall in the upstream of Hirakud dam at Chhattisgarh for the last three days, the dam authorities on Tuesday opened 20 more sluice gates to release the flood water. Currently, flood water is being released through 25 sluice gates.

The water level in the reservoir stood at 621.89 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 630 feet at 6 pm on Tuesday. Rainfall in the upstream during the last 24 hours was recorded at 34.25 mm while it was 2.1 mm downstream, sources said.

Chief Engineer and Basin Manager, Upper Mahanadi Basin, Burla, Jyotirmaya Rath said the authorities of Ravishankar dam over Mahanadi river besides two medium projects Sikasar and Sondur on the HDR upstream in Chhattisgarh have released water due to heavy rainfall on the upstream.

It will take 48 hours for the water, released from the dams in Chhattisgarh, to reach the reservoir. Hence, they have started releasing the water from it to maintain the equilibrium, he said. The 25 sluice gates will remain open on Wednesday also. However, the gates will be closed gradually after inflow of water to the reservoir starts declining, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Special Relief Commissioner flood alert Bhadrak Salandi river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor