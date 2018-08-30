Home States Odisha

BJD pins blame on Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh slammed for releasing excess water in Mahanadi without consultation.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While flood scare in lower catchments of Mahanadi has sparked panic among people, a blame game has ensued with Odisha Government slamming Chhattisgarh for releasing excess water in the river system without prior consultation.

Coming down heavily on Chhattisgarh Government for not adhering to the dynamic operation rules of reservoir for flood management, BJD vice president and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra said the unilateral action of the neighbouring State is reprehensible.

“We were apprehending such trouble from Chhattisgarh which has been illegally constructing dams and reservoirs on the upper stream of Mahanadi violating all established norms and rules. Now, it has been proved to be true. We condemned such action of the neighbouring State,” Mishara told reporters here.
“We now fear that Chhattisgarh will create problem during non-monsoon months by blocking the flow of water in the river system. This is precisely the reason why the State Government moved the Supreme Court challenging the action of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Asserting that his party will continue to protest the deceitful action of Chhattisgarh at different forums, the BJD leader slammed the Raman Singh Government for lack of proper planning to manage flood water.
Alleging that the neighbouring State is constructing a large number of dams and barrages on the upper catchments of Mahanadi to provide water to its industries, Mishra said the Chhattisgarh Government has a faulty barrage system and it does not adhere to operational schedules.

Reacting to BJD allegations, Water Resources Minister of Chhattisgarh Brijmohan Agarwal said his State was spared from a possible flood because Odisha opened the gates of Hirakud Dam. “If both States maintain coordination there will be no problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, Water Resource Secretary PK Jena took up the issue with Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal who was in the City on some official business.

“I have been informed about the release of flood water in Mahanadi by Chhattisgarh Government. I will take up the matter with  the Raman Singh Government,” Meghwal said and added that the water sharing dispute between the two States should be resolved through discussions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahanadi flood BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals