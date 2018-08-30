BJD pins blame on Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While flood scare in lower catchments of Mahanadi has sparked panic among people, a blame game has ensued with Odisha Government slamming Chhattisgarh for releasing excess water in the river system without prior consultation.

Coming down heavily on Chhattisgarh Government for not adhering to the dynamic operation rules of reservoir for flood management, BJD vice president and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra said the unilateral action of the neighbouring State is reprehensible.

“We were apprehending such trouble from Chhattisgarh which has been illegally constructing dams and reservoirs on the upper stream of Mahanadi violating all established norms and rules. Now, it has been proved to be true. We condemned such action of the neighbouring State,” Mishara told reporters here.

“We now fear that Chhattisgarh will create problem during non-monsoon months by blocking the flow of water in the river system. This is precisely the reason why the State Government moved the Supreme Court challenging the action of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Asserting that his party will continue to protest the deceitful action of Chhattisgarh at different forums, the BJD leader slammed the Raman Singh Government for lack of proper planning to manage flood water.

Alleging that the neighbouring State is constructing a large number of dams and barrages on the upper catchments of Mahanadi to provide water to its industries, Mishra said the Chhattisgarh Government has a faulty barrage system and it does not adhere to operational schedules.

Reacting to BJD allegations, Water Resources Minister of Chhattisgarh Brijmohan Agarwal said his State was spared from a possible flood because Odisha opened the gates of Hirakud Dam. “If both States maintain coordination there will be no problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, Water Resource Secretary PK Jena took up the issue with Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal who was in the City on some official business.

“I have been informed about the release of flood water in Mahanadi by Chhattisgarh Government. I will take up the matter with the Raman Singh Government,” Meghwal said and added that the water sharing dispute between the two States should be resolved through discussions.