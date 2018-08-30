BMC to repair roads before Durga Puja

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than 90 days remaining for the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday decided to repair all roads under its zones in the Capital before Dussehra. The City Engineer has been asked to prepare a detailed plan to repair all BMC roads in the City. After the monsoon is over, the proposal would be implemented immediately, informed BMC officials after its corporation meeting where several corporators raised the issue of bad roads in various areas of the City.

Condition of several roads in Palasuni- Rasulgarh, Rasulgarh-Kalpana and Sishu Bhawan-Master Canteen Square stretches has worsened due to ongoing project works. With the mega sporting event approaching fast, the civic authorities have decided to set a deadline to complete the underground cabling works. The deadline will be fixed soon at the coordination meeting of officials of BMC, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and other stakeholders, sources said.

The BMC will also look into sanitation issues like separation of waste at source points and proper garbage disposal. The contract of sanitation agencies will be modified to make them more responsible while a biogas plant of 40 TPD will be developed to convert waste to biogas, informed BMC Commissioner Krishan Kumar. Several locations have been identified and the project site will be finalised soon, Kumar said. While BDA has announced a ban on plastic in its office, parks and market complexes from September 1, a similar move will also be adopted in BMC office shortly.

The BMC Commissioner said the first phase of Smart Janpath project is expected to be completed by December.