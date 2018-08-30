Kelucharan Awards for Odissi gurus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Odissi dancer Guru Lingaraj Behera and theatre artiste Satchi Das will receive the NALCO Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award 2018. The Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Awards festival will be organised by Srjan from September 5 to 9 in the City. While the festival was started as a single-day event in 1995, it has now become a five-day affair celebrating classical dances and music of the country.

This year, the festival will feature eight artistes and two dance recitals by Srjan’s own repertoire group. Director of Srjan Ratikanta Mohapatra said this year, NALCO Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Pratibha Samman will be presented to both Sonali Mohapatra and Kolka t a ’ s Sri subi k a sh Mukherjee for Odissi dance, Swati Sinha for Kathak and Rohan Suresh Dahale for Odissi music (Mardala).

The festival will witness performances by popular classical artistes from within and outside the State. The highlight would be special presentations ‘Kirvani Madhurima’ and ‘Maati’ by dancers of the host organisation. The choreography for both the dance items has been done by Mohapatra.