CM Naveen Patnaik highlights Government policies for industries 

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said Odisha has provided better climate for industries to grow.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen_Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said Odisha has provided better climate for industries to grow.Addressing the national convention of Company Secretaries here, the CM said the State Government has helped industries to be part of the development story of Odisha by putting in place a number of progressive policies and plans.The Government’s concerted efforts for economic growth have been paying rich dividends with many new industrial establishments coming up in Odisha, thus creating better job opportunities for youth, he said.

Naveen said in Make-in-Odisha conclave held in 2016, the State received investment intent of more than `two lakh across 10 diversified sectors with a potential to create 1.4 lakh job opportunities. So far, over 60 per cent of the investment proposals are at various stages of implementation, he said.President of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Makarand Lele, Chairman of ICSI, Bhubaneswar chapter Surendranath Mallik, Director of Eastern India Regional Office of ICSI Ashok Purohit and chairman of organising committee SK Agrawal were present.

